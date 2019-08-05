MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Little North Fork of the Santiam River was crowded Sunday afternoon, as temperatures sweltered above 90 degrees.
Lines of cars snaked along the river as crowds enjoyed swimming, grilling, and lounging under shady trees.
“We have a day off with nothing to do so we decided to come down here,” said Salem resident Alejandra Garcia.
Garcia’s one-year-old son enjoyed splashing in the river for the first time.
“I was surprised because he really liked the water and it is really cold, but he was really happy,” Garcia said.
Kade Cloyd returned to the river for his second day in a row.
“Jumping into the water and hanging out with my family,” Kade said.
For the Cloyd family, water safety is a top priority.
“Make sure your kids always have their life jackets” Kade’s father, Mike Cloyd said. “We lent our life jacket out to a couple people who didn’t have them.”
In Oregon, children are required to wear life jackets.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
