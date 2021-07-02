PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Most of Oregon’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have lifted and now live music, events and full restaurants and bars have made a return. Kelli Keysar is one of many locals attending the Waterfront Blues Festival.
“It’s great! My only complaint is it’s hard to dance on gravel,” Keysar said. She said she’s still being cautious but feels good to be out at the festival.
“Freaking awesome!” Keysar said. “I feel a little nervous without my mask but then I forgot I didn’t have it on but I’m like well we’re outside enough.” Collette Stiff and Immo Singleton have been to almost every festival since it started.
“We have been like waiting for this day and we were so sad when it was cancelled last year so we are so grateful that that we’re here and we did it!” Stiff said. Singleton said this is a welcome step in the right direction but he wants things to go back to how they were before the pandemic.
“I like mingling with 25,000 of my closest friends at the Blues Fest, I know not everybody likes the crowds but I think that having blankets out I always bring a big huge bag of candy and make friends with people around me,” he said. “There’s nothing that I can compare that to that experience of community coming together and being together is not what this is.”
In the Pearl District, the co-owner of the Botanist, Robbie Wilson, said he’s grateful for a full house.
“Partly it feels like people have forgotten what it’s like to communicate with one another and interact with one another,” Wilson said. “At the same time people are out and they’re happy it definitely feels like we’re moving in a more positive direction.” Claire Seibert and Matan Steinfeld have been waiting for the state’s reopening for a while.
“I was ready! That’s all I can say I was very ready to get to that 70% slightly disappointed but I did just that today we in fact did hit 70% which is great,” Steinfeld said. “Which is all the more reason for us to be out and support our local restaurants and bars.” Seibert is celebrating her birthday and said this is the perfect way to do it.
“It’s way more fun to celebrate with your friends when you can be outside and be around other people and enjoy the kind of scene you got going on right now,” Seibert said.
