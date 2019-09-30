(KPTV) - You can live without a gall bladder, a spleen and an appendix, but did you know you can also live without a stomach? FOX 12 spoke with a local woman who was concerned about her risk for stomach cancer that she decided to have a gastrecomy.
Emily LeFrancq is just 22 years old. She is married to her high school sweetheart and just graduated from nursing school.
"I'm just so young, and I really enjoy my life and enjoy the things I do," said LeFrancq.
From the time she was 16 until she was 21, LeFrancq watched her father battle cancer. She says he died a painful death after living a painful last five years.
"A lot of times it seems like the chemo and radiation were the hardest part of - really of anything. I just didn't want to go through that," she said.
LeFrancq found out that like her father she had the CDH1 gene, which puts her at a high risk for stomach cancer.
"I just made the decision I had to make for my health. I don't see it as anything special - I just did what we had to do," said LeFrancq.
But how can you live without a stomach?
"The stomach is one of the most interesting organs I can think of," said Dr. Daniel Davila Bradley.
Dr. Davila Bradley, a surgeon at Providence, told FOX 12 the stomach is important but not necessary.
In a two and a half hour surgery, doctors removed LeFrancq's stomach and attached her esophagus to her small intestine.
"So food goes directly from the mouth into the esophagus, into the small intestine and it's absorbed in the small intestine," said Dr. Davila Bradley.
Digestion is easier with a stomach than without, but according to LeFrancq it's not a game changer.
"Before I got the surgery I really, really thought that afterwards it was going to be this complete life change, that I was going to be totally lost going through all these things, all these hurdles, but I really feel pretty normal," said LeFrancq.
She can't eat three big meals a day, but rather a series of small meals that are easier to digest, and nothing sugary - it makes her nauseous.
A small price to pay.
More important, if she had not had her stomach removed she could have died. Doctors found stage one cancer in her stomach.
Despite the seriousness of what's she has been through, LeFrancq does have a sense of humor about the stomach she lacks.
"Well it's funny, a lot of people just don't believe I don't have a stomach. They're like 'no, you have to have part of it.' I don't. I have a picture of it on my phone," LeFrancq told FOX 12.
All kidding aside, she says all the tests and treatments she has been through will make her a better nurse.
"It will help me just connect to people more too and realize things they went through," said LeFrancq.
LeFrancq is participating in a clinical study at the National Institutes of Health on the CDH1 gene.
And while she had her surgery back east, people can get a gastrectomy in Portland.
