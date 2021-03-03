PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the last couple of weeks, gyms in the Portland area have been allowed to welcome 50 people inside. It's a tremendous improvement from the six people approved before, but still not sustainable for all gyms.
For the Lloyd Athletic Club, though, 50 is a number they're celebrating for now.
Nick Davidson, the Northeast Portland location's general manager, says they've seen many new, younger faces joining the club. And in the last couple of weeks, many of their seniors are returning after being vaccinated.
"We're not a volume gym. We're not interested in just signing up as many people as humanly possible," said Davidson. "We're not looking to just pack the place and make it not fun for people to work out in or have it be too crowded."
The club is seeing around 40 people in their 30,000 sqft building during the high time right now. It was about 70 during the same time, pre-pandemic.
"From a business standpoint, you know, thank heavens that we can start moving forward and start getting regular people back in here," Davidson told FOX 12. "Because we're 100 percent locally owned, we can be more nimble in what we do, you know. If we try something and it doesn't work, to keep people as safe as we'd like, we can change it."
Though they'd like to see the 50-person cap removed, Davison says things around the club are looking up.
"Things definitely feel different over the last two weeks or a month. It's been great. It finally feels a little bit more back to normal," he said.
Davidson says he does support the gyms fighting to allow more than 50 people back inside.
He said the Lloyd Athletic Club has had no COVID-19 cases tied to their gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.