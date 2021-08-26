PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Lloyd Center announced on Thursday that it will reopen to the public on Monday. The mall temporarily closed August 6 after an electrical fire in its basement.
“We are extremely thankful for the around-the-clock efforts of the Lloyd Center staff, Pacific Power and other community members to reopen the mall. Their dedication and tireless effort is a testament to Lloyd Center’s resilience and our continued longevity in Portland,” Ann Grimer, said, who is the marketing director for the Lloyd Center.
The ice rink will remain closed through September 5 as staff work to refreeze the space.
Crews responded to a commercial fire at 6:50 p.m. on August 6, after reports there was smoke coming from the lower parking garage under the mall. Crews found the basement had heavy smoke banked to the floor and zero visibility.
There were no reports of injuries. The source of the fire was found in the generator room and it was extinguished by sprinklers.
(1) comment
Opening for what? The only half-decent store left is Barnes and Noble. RIP Lloyd Center and thanks for the memories, but you should have been left closed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.