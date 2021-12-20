PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Lloyd Center appears to have escaped redevelopment as a new owner attempts to “revitalize” the longstanding Portland mall.

Urban Renaissance Group, a real estate company with offices in Portland, announced a partnership Monday with lending company KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to take ownership of the 61-year-old mall with the intention of maintaining retail, work spaces and ice skating.

Reports the Lloyd Center could potentially be torn down and redeveloped came in November when current owner, Dallas-based Cypress Equities, owed an outstanding balance on the property of $110 million which hadn’t been paid on since Oct. 2020. The debt stems from 2015 when KKR loaned $117 million for renovations to the mall.

New owner Urban Renaissance Group has a history of renovations around Portland. Previous projects include the 140,000 square-foot Canvas office building next to Providence Park and a $28 million renovation of the former Oregonian newspaper headquarters at 1320 SW Broadway. Other renovations include the Yeon Building at SW 5th and Alder and the redevelopment of the JK Gill Building at SW 5th and Harvey Milk Boulevard.

“This is an amazing opportunity to invest in the heart of our city and we believe there is great potential for this uniquely situated property,” said Urban Renaissance Group’s Portland Managing Director Tom Kilbane. “We know many Oregonians have fond memories of Lloyd Center and we take seriously our responsibility for making sure it continues to be a community gathering place. As we begin the planning process, our ambition is to embrace and preserve features of the property that make it special, including retail, creative work spaces and ice skating.”

Lloyd Center originally opened in 1960 as an open-air mall that was largest in the world at the time with 100 stores. The mall was eventually enclosed in the 1980s before significant renovations in 2014. Macy's, one of the last of its major stores, left earlier this year.