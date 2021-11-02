PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The future of the Lloyd Center Mall in northeast Portland is uncertain as it faces foreclosure.

The New York-based real-estate lending company KKR Real Estate Finance Trust said it plans to take ownership of the 1.2 million square foot mall before the beginning of next year and redevelop the shopping center. The redevelopment is due to an outstanding balance on the property of $110 million which hasn’t been paid on since Oct. 2020. The debt stems from 2015 when KKR loaned $117 million for renovations to the long-standing mall.

According to documents posted on KKR’s website, the property is under consideration for housing or business offices, but plans are still being discussed.

The Lloyd Center originally opened in 1960 as an open-air mall that touted being the largest in the world at the time with 100 stores. The mall was eventually enclosed in the 1980s before significant renovations in 2014, to one of the last of its major stores, Macy’s, leaving earlier this year.