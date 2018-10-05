PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some stores in the Lloyd Center plan to close early Friday evening because of a threat posted on social media.
Bob Dye, General Manager of the Lloyd Center, sent out a letter to all store managers warning of a possible gang flash mob to hit stores around 8 p.m.
The letter calls the incident "an organized smash & grab/flash rob event" by local gangs. The letter also says the event is "a gang truce, and the flash-rob is intended to be a protest against alleged police violence."
The letter also states that they do not know if the threat is a hoax or not, but are treating it as a real threat.
FOX 12 spoke with several workers who say that their stores plan to close by 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. to keep employees and their customers safe.
Customers who FOX 12 spoke to say closing stores early is the right call.
"I hope nothing happens. I hope everything goes well and smooth. It sounds really scary," said Nga Nguyen. "They can close early as much as they could to make sure everybody is safe. I don't want anything to happen any more."
Dye told FOX 12 that the mall will remain open and they will have extra security measures in place.
FOX 12 spoke to Portland police who said they are aware of the threat and plan to have extra patrols around the mall Friday night.
Police also ask anyone with information about planned criminal acts at the mall to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
