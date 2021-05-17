This past weekend was another violent one for the city of Portland. Police responded to several shootings in just a three-day span. This comes despite a coalition formed by PPB, the FBI and other local agencies to reduce the spike in gun violence across the city.
“We got outsiders planning about us, you know you ain’t lived in the community, you’re not my skin type,” Laurie Palmer, the founder/CEO of Go Get Your Child, a community violence prevention coalition. She said if law enforcement doesn’t start asking the communities affected what they need, the violence likely won’t stop.
“You see I got a heart around my logo because it’s about the heart it ain’t about funding programs and throwing money here and here,” Palmer said. “It’s about talking to the people in the community that have been affected by violence, like mothers like me, like my cousins, my aunties.”
Palmer is no stranger to gun violence in Portland. In 2015 her son was shot, but did survive. He died of a heart attack in 2020.
“Baby we living with the people you trying to arrest, we living with the people whose killing okay,” she said “I said I’m three generations deep in this community and you ain’t going to talk to me? Come on now.”
Palmer said the community can’t afford to have a disconnect with law enforcement because lives are at stake.
“I get real emotional about this because they playing with our kids lives and if you really want to make a difference it’s not about budget lines and padding your pocket and trying to give us some stuff we ain’t even going to use it’s about coming to us and saying what do you need?” she said.
Palmer is also part of the ‘Do Not Murder’ campaign working with the Way to Happiness to help reduce gun violence. They do need volunteers and if you’d like to help you can find more information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.