PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There's been so much damage in the past week due to a snow and ice storm, and many homeowners and renters may be wondering what insurance will cover.
If your home or vehicle was damaged because of the storm, the state of Oregon recommends the first thing to do is call you insurance agent to ask about policy coverage and deductibles before filing a claim.
"Yes, there's just a tremendous amount of loss from this storm," Bill Geddes, an insurance agent, said.
Winter storms can cause a lot of different types of damage.
Extensive repairs need immediate attention, while minor things like a scratch on your car or a few missing roof tiles might not.
"Calling your agent is always the first step. Even you if you may or may not want to file a claim because of deductibles," Geddes said.
Damage by a tree on your home or fence will be covered by your homeowner's insurance, even if it was a neighbor's tree.
A tree on your car would be covered by you auto policy's comprehensive coverage, but keep in mind that is optional coverage, so not everyone has it.
Damage done while driving, like skidding on ice or crashing into storm debris, would fall under collision coverage.
"That's why everybody should carry insurance so they’ve got their own things covered," Geddes told FOX 12.
For burst pipes, a homeowners policy covers that.
Something people may not know, homeowners or renters insurance may cover spoiled food. But you'll want to consider if filing a claim for that is worth the potential effect on your premium.
"A good agent is going to be able to talk you through those things and see what the best move for you is," Geddes said.
But if you need to file a claim for damage to your home, food spoilage could typically be added to that.
There are a lot of questions about what is covered and what isn't, make sure to contact an agent before filing a claim.
