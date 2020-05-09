PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Lots of businesses are still closed but some local artists are brightening up the plywood to help brighten people's moods.
Artists painted at several different bars in Portland’s Old Town area on Saturday
FOX 12 caught up with Jeremy Nichols whose working on the painting outside Tube, a bar on Northwest 3rd Avenue.
He talked about what it means to be able to do this mural.
"It’s a good opportunity to kinda uplift the community and bring some color to these boarded up businesses," Jeremy Nichols, artist, said. "Kinda help each other out."
The mural on Tube will include a couple of birds and an inspiring message.
Other murals are being painted on Maxwell Bar and the Dan and Louis Oyster Bar.
