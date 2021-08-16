Local auto shops say customers may experience longer wait times

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you have to take your vehicle into an auto repair shop any time soon, be warned that you may have to wait longer than usual for it to get fixed and for you to be on your way.
“Repairs used to be two weeks maybe to fix a car now it’s more like a month,” Kraig Weninger, the owner of Si’s Auto Body in Northeast Portland, said. He said lately, it’s the insurance claims that have been holding things up. He said normally it takes about 24 to 48 hours to process a claim but now he said it’s been taking between a week to 10 days.
“This one up here we’ve been working on it, that’s like a $27,000 repair,” he said. “The rental ran out on it right away they only had $500 rental for the family so they had to get an SUV and that’s all gone now and it’s been here for probably a month and a half.” Over in northwest Portland at Steve’s Automotive, co-owner Stephanie Johnson said they’re also seeing an impact on wait times. She said it’s because of the shortage of supply in new cars that are available. She said more people are holding onto their cars longer or purchasing used cars.
“When you buy used cars or you decide to keep your own car then you know you’re needing the repairs done and so we, I’m sure a lot of that is due to the new cars not having the supply that they usually have,” Johnson said. She also said the recently, oil has been tricky to get.
“One week this type of oil is available and then that type of oil and then the next weeks it’s a different one,” she said. Johnson said they’re not hitting the panic button just yet but it is already causing some hiccups.
“That’s been a little bit harder is the oil because it’s you know everybody needs an oil change,” she said. “And that’s like one of the biggest things that we do everyday and if you don’t have the oil to change it then we got a problem.”
