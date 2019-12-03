PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A non-profit is talking about a string of closures in Portland’s Pearl District.
The Pearl District Business Association promotes the neighborhood's shops and restaurants.
But two popular destinations announced they're closing up shop, only days apart.
One was Pearl Bakery which has been around 23 years.
Another, On Deck Sports Bar said it tried unsuccessfully to work out a deal with its landlord.
The business association said there are several factors at play and it's more complicated than business owners versus landlords.
“It's part of that natural growth, the growing pains you have in a district. As the district continues to grow in vibrancy, as we see more and more residents move in,” Pearl Business District Associate Julie Gustafson said. “Vibrant communities see this ebb and flow, it just so happens that we've lost a couple of long-standing ones recently.”
The association also said there isn't necessarily a "spike" in businesses closing as new businesses will move in to replace the old ones.
'growing pains'? These places have been there for many years. No, the area is changing for the worse.
