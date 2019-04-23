PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is considering closing four MAX stations in downtown Portland due to low ridership and is asking for community input.
But the founder of local band Pink Martini is being vocal about how he feels saying the closures would hurt the growth of the city.
Southwest Fourth Avenue near Pioneer Place is just one of four stops TriMet is considering closing, two of them are within a block of each other.
The four stations TriMet is considering closing are:
- Southwest Fourth Avenue at Mall
- Southwest Fifth Avenue at Mall
- Kings Hill and Southwest Salmon Street
- Skidmore Fountain
TriMet said it could shave off about two minutes off trips if these stations closed and trains could move more efficiently through downtown.
But the founder of local band Pink Martini, Thomas Lauderdale, took to social media saying the closures would not help the city, could hurt local business and abandon some areas that are just starting to show growth.
He said the band met multiple times with TriMet administrators to come up with solutions to no avail.
“These stops are anchor stops. They provide anchors to every neighborhood; every stop is an anchor for a neighborhood. And allows hopefully a neighborhood to sort of flourish because there's traffic,” Lauderdale said.
TriMet responded saying in part:
"We have been forthright from the beginning of our outreach process – starting eight months ago – and have engaged with riders, members of the public and even neighbors who do not use transit. The aim is to get well rounded feedback. Through this process, we strived to find the right balance between speed and station spacing to provide the best traveling experience to our customers. We appreciate the community input and conversation to help us find the optimal balance. "
TriMet is proposing to close these four stations by September 1, 2019 which would need to be approved by its board of directors.
