Local bar rewarding customers if they’ve received COVID-19 vaccine

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Different companies have announced incentives for getting your vaccine and a bar in Vancouver is getting creative.
As long as you’re coming in for food or a drink, customers at Vault 31 Bar can get a free Jell-O shot if they are vaccinated. According to owner David Kaulitz, all you have to do is bring your vaccine card or a selfie. The bar only started this a few weeks ago, and they’ve already received an incredible response.
“It has been so amazing and so reassuring to see how many people are coming in that are excited to show their card. It’s like they’re holding up trophies, it’s the coolest thing and just the glow on people’s faces that it’s here people are getting vaccinated,” said Kaulitz.
He says community is so important to them and this is a way they wanted to give back and say thank you for supporting them throughout this tough period for small businesses.
