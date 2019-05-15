PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Pickles have announced a new partnership with a CBD company.
The two-year sponsorship with Lazarus Naturals, a CBD company headquartered in Portland, will start this season.
Officials said this is an opportunity to unite the American traditions of hemp and baseball.
It also brings a new vision for the modern sporting world.
Lazarus Naturals has been growing and harvesting hemp on their farms in central Oregon.
