Local basketball standout headed to NBA development league in Orlando

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While the NBA season pushes forward with a planned schedule, the NBA development league will head to Orlando, Florida to play in a bubble, and one local player is joining in.
Anthony Mathis is heading to Orlando with the Austin Spurs of the G-League.
“It’s a great opportunity to get in front of some NBA eyes,” said Mathis. “I am super fortunate. A lot of people are left without jobs in the G-League and obviously this is a great opportunity so I am just going to be as ready as I can to go in there and show everybody what I can do.”
Mathis is trying to make a name for himself from his hometown of West Linn, like his best buddy, and Boston Celtics rookie, Payton Pritchard.
In Middle School, Anthony moved in with the Pritchard family, and would live under their roof for the next decade, getting a lot of help from Pritchard’s parents to further his career.
“They have done so much for me, ever since the 7th grade. Melissa used to drive all the way out to Gresham to pick me up and bring me back to Oregon City to practice so they both have just been huge influences on my life and I tell them, I truly don’t know where I would be without them,” Mathis said.
Mathis won three state titles with the West Linn Lions, and started his college career at New Mexico before transferring back home to the Oregon Ducks for his final season of eligibility. That ended abruptly as the pandemic set in.
“I try not to dwell on it so much because it kills me inside,” Mathis said.
The 24-year-old will now play inside a bubble, as the Austin Spurs are one of 18 teams opting in to play the two-month g-league season in Orlando.
“The (San Antonio) Spurs are known for calling guys up from the G-League roster all of the time. Drew Eubanks, a bunch of those guys made a roster spot coming out of the G-League, so that is what I am going to try to do. Put in the most work that I can and go out there and take it head on,” Mathis said. “The Spurs are an incredible organization so I feel like I will fit in really well there.”
Anthony will be joined in the Orlando bubble on the G-League Spurs with former Oregon State Beaver and Gervais seven-footer, Kylor Kelley.
“Kylor is a great kid. I worked out with him a lot this summer. Played pick up, in the weight room, so it is going to be nice to have a guy I know, and I can talk with,” Mathis said.
