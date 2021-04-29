Local behavioral health expert shares tips for kids struggling with mental health during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local behavioral health expert is sharing tips for children struggling with mental health during the pandemic.
Robin Henderson is the chief executive of behavioral health for Providence in Oregon. She said there’s definitely a surge in mental health issues for kids, which she believes is twofold in part because of the pandemic and more awareness about mental health issues.
Henderson also says parents can help by making sure to make time to talk with your kids and to check in. She also talked about concerning warning signs like if your child’s behavior changes.
“Is your gaming child not gaming anymore, or are they gaming way way way too much and becoming far into this and that's a whole other story. Is your kid who normally is active and loves to go out and run around and do sports suddenly finding reasons to skip practice? So look for those types of changes in what normally brings them joy because that's a really good sign that something deeper is going on,” said Henderson.
She says if your child ever says they have thoughts of harming themselves, take it seriously and seek professional help.
Providence has also been working with athletic trainers in the region to help student athletes who may be struggling with mental health issues as well.
