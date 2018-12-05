LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) With the help of police, a local business owner is getting back on track after having his entire mobile coffee cart business stolen.
The owner of "Intentional Espresso” Randy Matheny woke up to find his trailer, with coffee cart and equipment inside, gone from outside his Lake Oswego home one morning.
Tualatin police told us the equipment he had in it was worth about 20,000 dollars.
But Hillsboro police said Wednesday they found the trailer and coffee cart around midnight.
The trailer is in rough shape, but Matheny said this is a huge relief and he learned a lot about Portland’s coffee community in these last few weeks.
“The community has a bigger heart than I originally thought,” he said. “Just the kindness and the gratefulness I have from everybody in it and just realizing that people do care instead of feeling like nobody cares. You know as a business owner you're kind of always on an island doing your own thing but when people step up its kind of like they're your coworker in essence and they're taking care of you.”
The weekend after the cart was stolen he had a 350-person event to cater.
The Portland coffee community stepped up and gave him a cart, espresso machine and other equipment to borrow so he could do the job.
As for suspects, police said they don't know at this time who took the cart.
