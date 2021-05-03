Local business owners, moms group file lawsuit against Governor Kate Brown

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A coalition of business owners and the Oregon Moms Union are filing a lawsuit against Governor Kate Brown, demanding a temporary restraining order after Extreme Risk restrictions went into effect Friday in more than a dozen Oregon counties.
That group stood outside Spud Monkey's Bar and Grill in Gresham Monday afternoon to make the announcement.
Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam had a strong message to Governor Brown.
"There is no scientific evidence that's yet to be presented on why we continue to be in such an emergency order of lockdowns, and they must come to an end," Pulliam said. "We are filing in federal court an order to restrain Governor Brown's emergency order."
The lawyer representing these groups told FOX 12 there are four plaintiffs in this lawsuit: The Heart of Main Street, Oregon Moms Union, Melissa Adams, the owner of Spud Monkey's and her corporation.
"I can't pay my rent. I come in here seven days a week for the last 14 months, trying to make this work," Adams said. "I did everything that Kate Brown asked me to do. I can't do this anymore."
Adams responded to criticisms she says she gets for wanting to keep her business running, claiming she hasn't lost anyone to COVID-19.
"In the last 14 months, I have lost one bar during COVID. I have lost one bar because of COVID. I have lost a marriage. I have lost a business partner. And sadly July 9, I lost my son to suicide during COVID. Suicide is huge. It's stronger now than it's ever been," Adams said. "So don't tell me that I didn't lose a life to COVID because I lost a huge part of life my during COVID."
The Oregon Moms Union is also calling for students to be back in the classroom five days a week.
"Kate Brown has made it clear that she will not put our kids first," Oregon Moms Union Co-Founder MacKensey Pulliam said.
FOX 12 reached out to Brown's office for a response to the lawsuit and has not heard back yet.
The lawyer representing these groups says the lawsuit will be filed no later than Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.