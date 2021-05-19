Local businesses adapt to new OHA mask guidance

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It is the first day after the Oregon Health Authority announced new mask guidance for businesses, saying that if an employer wants to ditch masks and distancing, they’ll be required to have a policy for requesting and verifying proof of vaccination.
While some businesses have been allowing fully vaccinated customers to go maskless since the weekend, others are beginning to establish new systems of checking vaccination status. It is a wide range, but the general sentiment in the greater Portland area is that business owners are waiting to see what their neighbors will do, before jumping to create any new policies.
In Troutdale, however, the owner of My Quilting Loft, Kristi Villani, is taking advantage of the changes.
“If customers want to wear a mask, they can wear a mask. If they don’t, they don’t,” she told FOX 12.
Villani said she isn’t asking to see vaccine cards. She’s trusting her customers are being honest.
“It just feels very invasive and too personal, you know? I feel like people are policing themselves pretty well,” she said.
Meanwhile, in northwest Portland, customers were walking in and out of Trader Joe's without masks Wednesday. An employee asked shoppers if they were fully vaccinated, but didn't ask them for proof. FOX 12 didn’t hear back from Trader Joe’s on whether this is their policy.
Most businesses along NW 21st Ave. were still requiring masks Wednesday, waiting to see who’d be first to pave the way.
Kung Pow restaurant and Nob Hill Shoe Repair hadn’t heard about the changes, and the owner of Bhuna said he’d ask for proof if a customer insisted on going maskless.
In Lake Oswego, restaurant owner and Mayor Joe Buck told FOX 12, “Speaking as a private employer, requiring our employees to police vaccination status is not palatable and is indicative of policy created by officials and advisors with little to no first-hand experience nor input from those who must implement these decisions.”
Another major concern from business owners is keeping their employees and customers safe. Over the last year nationwide, employees have faced threats and assaults when it came to asking customers to put on a mask. Now, business owners say it’s impossible to expect those same front line workers to bravely confront non-compliant people over vaccination records.
