MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - If things die down, the ski season could kick off Thursday morning.
Also excited about that possibility, local businesses.
While Timberline awaits a decision on the kickoff to ski season, local businesses are ready to see those slopes open. They said more people on the slopes means more customers.
Skiers are eagerly awaiting to hear if winds will die down enough to start skiing Thursday
Timberline said it will decide by 7 a.m. if several slopes will be open for the Thanksgiving holiday.
And businesses near the mountain are following that announcement closely.
They said the more skiers on the mountain, the more business they'll see.
Otto's Cross Country has already had customers inquiring about renting skis to head up the mountain.
And while things have been slow at Zig Zag Inn, they said Timberline opening is an indication that it's busy season.
“This is definitely the kickoff for it. We're definitely going to see a lot more people coming in,” Kitchen Manager at Zig Zag Inn Daniel Scott said.
“When Timberline opens, it's really the signal. It's like the starting pistol,” Otto’s Cross County employee Kjell Rode said.
They hope that things will calm down and they'll see a lot of traffic heading up to the mountain this weekend.
They also expect business to pick up with many people coming home from school for winter break and Christmas approaching.
They're also excited because many of them do snow sports themselves.
Timberline will decide by 7 a.m. if they will open lifts Thursday. They said winds should be dying down this evening, giving them time to get everything ready.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.