PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - At northeast Portland’s Lloyd Center, a surge of new businesses are opening up this holiday season.
But they won't last.
These pop-up stores have short-term leases meaning you won't see them long
But for now, shoppers will have more local options to choose from.
Now in its second year, Lloyd Center has invited smaller businesses to take up shop inside the mall, in locations that are otherwise vacant.
“We weren't sure, I mean malls are really really dying across the country and we just weren't sure what the foot traffic would be like or if it would be our audience per say," Frock Boutique Co-Owner Angie Heiney said.
Angie Heiney has a brick-and-mortar boutique on Alberta street but this holiday season their second location for the second year, will be in the mall.
"We've had just the most amazing experience last year,” Heiney said.
And they're not the only ones, 17 pop ups have opened inside vacant stalls, operating short leases that only last through January in most cases.
"It would be nice if they had more access to be here year-round. It's good to have small businesses get a chance to showcase their stuff,” Shopper Rakeem said.
So, will shoppers be thinking small business in a big mall?
"I think we should do that for our economy I think we should help all the small businesses,” Shopper Tracey said.
Some of the locations feature locally sourced, environmentally friendly products. Most stores are open Wednesday through Sunday.
Keep in mind Saturday is Small Business Saturday locally owned businesses across our area are participating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.