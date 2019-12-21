PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local taxi company is also feeding families for the holidays.
For 23 years, Radio Cab has been providing full Christmas dinners to local families through the Radio Cab Foundation and its community partners.
People swung through its Northwest Kearney spot to pick-up full turkey meals with all the trimmings.
“In the cab industry we see all aspects of society, from the richest of the rich to the poorest of the poor and you see need out there on a daily basis,” President of the Radio Cab Foundation Darin Campbell said. “What bringing a food box does, is it brings the whole family together around the table, and that's really what Christmas should be all about.”
Radio Cab wants to keep giving out these meals as long as it can this holiday season, but sadly, the foundation is down about 40 percent in donations this year and they still have a long waiting list.
Just 20 dollars feeds a family of five.
You can visit their donation website here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.