Local car buyers could be waiting longer due to supply chain issues

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – If you’re trying to buy a car, you might run into some issues as there’s a nationwide car shortage.

It stems from a shortage of computer chips used in production of the cars.

Gresham Subaru Sales Manager, James Lee, says there’s a lot more demand than they have in supply of cars.

Chip manufacturers were closed he says due to the pandemic and dealerships aren’t getting enough cars from manufacturers. He expects the situation to get a bit worse as we get into the holiday season with people wanting to buy cars at the end of the year.

Lee says it you ordered a car now, it could be anywhere between 60 and 90 days before you get it. Typically, the wait time is 30 to 45 days.

“If you find something, if you like it take advantage of it. If not they're definitely going to be building the cars. The trade-in values with the shortage has raised all the trade-in values so you people are you getting a little extra money on that,” Lee said.

Dealerships hope next quarter may look a bit better when it comes to supply.