BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A local church is teaming up with Beaverton High School to make sure families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic have all of the essentials.
Volunteers at Parkside Fellowship Church are collecting supplies and toiletries every Thursday.
Lead Pastor Doug Boyd spent the morning turning the parking lot into the drive-through collection site.
Each table it labeled by category. From paper products like toilet paper and paper towels, to other toiletries like toothpaste and toothbrushes.
Boyd says everything collected will go to Beaverton High School. He says the school reached out to his church to help and said they were more than happy to do it.
"Can you open up your building and be a collection for people to drop off donations? And we were totally on board with that and happy to be able to help out in any way we could," Boyd said.
Boyd says the packages will be handed out to families in need as they pick up the daily lunches offered at the high school.
The church will be collecting toiletry items through June.
Items to be collected are: deodorant, razors, shaving cream, laundry pods, dental supplies, soap, toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues, hair care, and feminine hygiene products.
Anyone who would like to drop any of those items off can do so by visiting Parkside Fellowship, located at 5755 Southwest Erickson. Drop off will be Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
