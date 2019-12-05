MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A local church is tackling social issues through the sign outside their building.
The pastor at Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Adam Ericksen, said it’s become the best way to get their message out.
Ericksen has been with the church in Milwaukie for the last couple of years. He told FOX 12 since he began updating the sign with unique messages, the amount of people coming to service on Sunday has tripled.
One of the messages says, “Welcome immigrants, but only if they speak English. -Said the Bible, never.”
Another message says, “This church loves everyone, including our LGBTQ siblings.”
“I’m convinced that mainline, progressive, Christian churches are dwindling not because people aren’t interested in our message, or thirsty for something more, or they have a lack of faith, but because we’re not getting our message out there into the public,” Rev. Adam Ericksen said.
Ericksen changes the messages on the sign weekly.
They’ve been so popular in the community and across the world on social media, Ericksen decided to make a calendar. They’re selling them to raise money for the church.
“It’s about getting the discussion out there. What kind of country do we want to be? Do we want to be a country where we bully people by calling them demeaning, dehumanizing names? Or do we want to lift ourselves up and say, ‘We’re not gonna do this to one another,’” Ericksen said.
You may be wondering why Ericksen is in every photo. It’s not for the fame, he said, but instead because Ericksen said it’s so important he stands by his messages.
And that’s exactly what he’s doing.
