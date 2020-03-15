PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Places of worship across the Portland metro area are canceling services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Augustana Lutheran Church in northeast Portland called off all four of its services Sunday and Sunday School.
Its Wednesday mid-week service is also canceled.
With a 250-person limit on public gatherings, the rule is especially impacting congregations.
“Today is a strange day. We are standing in the sanctuary at a time when there are usually a lot of people here worshiping,” said Pastor Mark Knutson. “I can’t go to nursing homes like I normally do, hospitals, people’s homes for the time being until we know… As clergy, we are supposed to run to the heart of the issue, not run from it, but for the sake of others health, we have to be wise in how we do that.”
Augustana is still holding small support groups and sending out scriptures and prayers to households.
But like many other places, the church is still evaluating worship on week-to-week basis.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.