PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)-Celebrating Christmas is going to look different this year in a lot of ways. It's definitely going to look different at churches.
"Probably the first difference is going to be the size. Last year we had anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 in a single gathering, and now that's been reduced substantially," Dominic Done, the lead pastor at Westside: A Jesus Church, said.
Governor Kate Brown's current guidance for faith institutions in extreme risk counties, like Multnomah, allows churches to have a maximum indoor capacity of 25 percent or 100 people, whichever is smaller. However, capacity guidelines for churches are only recommended, not required.
Done said they've put in a reservation system to keep capacity under control. On top of that, they also held seven services between December 23 and December 24 to allow for more people to worship. He's expecting more than 100 people at each service, but there are social distancing measures in place.
"What we've done is separate the sanctuary into two separate parts. There's a hundred on each side. We've spaced out all the chairs; the lobby is evenly divided into two. There's masks, there's sanitizer, there's temperature checks because we want people to be as safe as possible," Done said.
Other churches, like Grace Lutheran, said they're making changes to their Christmas services too.
"Usually, on our Christmas services, we have a children's service on Christmas Eve, and that's normally a big event, but of course, we can't do that this year. So, we had actually recorded our children in their cohorts, they sang their songs," Thadd Bitter, the pastor at Grace Lutheran, said. "We're importing them into a PowerPoint on the screen behind me, so that's how they get to sing in church this year."
Bitter said this year they're ready to roll with the punches.
"Our plan this year is, as people come, we're prepared to accommodate and serve whoever comes to worship. If we get more than we expect, we have a plan in place to add more services," Bitter said. "More or less, we'll have shortened services for whoever comes so we can accommodate the right amount of people in our sanctuary."
