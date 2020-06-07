Local churches join together to hold prayer walk for racial justice

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Some local churches joined together on Saturday to do a prayer walk for racial justice.
Dozens of people took part in the walk in Beaverton Saturday morning.
It started at Westside: A Jesus Church and went down Scholls Ferry Road.
It was organized by a racial justice community group, which was formed to help people of color get a voice in their churches.
“It’s a pivotal time in our country. You can see everything that is going on and we wanted to give the faith communities in Tigard, Beaverton, and the greater Portland area to have a chance to come together and put prayer into action and walk together in unity,” said Grace White, who took part in the walk.
They said it was a nice turnout for only putting the gathering together this week.
People along the route also showed support for those on the walk.
