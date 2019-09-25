PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland is one of many cities around the country that's experiencing a homeless crisis.
In recent weeks, the Trump administration has vowed to do something about the problem, but some said the solutions they've offered will not fix the issue.
Local city leaders held a press conference to address some of those concerns on Wednesday.
Several people were present for this press conference including county, city, and business leaders.
They agree that Portland is experiencing a homeless crisis.
But they're troubled by how the Trump administration plans to address it.
Some of the speakers were advocates from local nonprofits that help homeless people transition into permanent housing.
They said the president's approach to homeless crisis involves criminalizing homelessness and housing homeless people in large, remote facilities.
Kaia Sand, Executive Director of the local organization Street Roots, said this approach doesn't solve homelessness, it just hides it.
Instead of policing people who are experiencing homelessness, she says the focus needs to be on helping them.
“I'm proud when groups take constructive approaches, from Portland’s hygiene trailers to the harbor of hope shower trucks. we have to deal with constructive responses to infrastructural public health issues. We don't need to punish the poor,” Sand said.
Organizers listed several proactive solutions.
They said the federal government should invest in affordable housing and communities need to be supportive of people in recovery.
They also discussed the issue of homelessness and crime saying people who experience homelessness are more likely to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators of it.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.