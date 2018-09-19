ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - Emergency responders from Oregon are witnessing firsthand the devastation left behind by Hurricane Florence.
A United States Coast Guard (USCG) aircrew from Air Station Astoria is working from above in North Carolina to rescue people from rising floodwaters.
“Around this area, it’s more rural. So we’ve seen a lot of houses that are off of the beaten path, off the main highways,” Lt. Derrick Rockey said, a safety pilot for USCG during this mission.
The crew of four said they’re running on pure adrenaline after long hours, and sleepless nights.
Lt. Patrick Wright, a safety pilot for USCG during Florence relief efforts, said many of the people they’ve rescued have been without power for days.
“They’re running out of fuel, running out of supplies. No running water, no electricity, no cellphone reception. Running out of drinking water. So their situation is becoming pretty dire,” Wright said. “Definitely life-threatening if they were to stay in that situation much longer.”
On Tuesday, the Oregon crew said they saved more than a dozen people, along with their dogs, cats, and even a bird.
“There was no more than two bags a person, but they’re more concerned about their pets than their belongings. It’s just cool to see because everyone’s just helping each other out,” Jason Frayne said, a flight mechanic for the USCG crew.
Florence is different than other storms, they told FOX 12. There is a lot of isolated flooding, making it challenging to find people.
But the Coast Guardsmen are counting on the diverse training they received in Oregon, from the ocean to the mountains, to prepare them for what they’re now facing.
“Because we get so many cases that are inland, Mt. Hood, you know. Cliff cases, we get a lot of stuff that are vertical surfaces. Mount St. Helens, we do a lot of training inland so that prepared us, as well. Because in this environment, we were concerned about wires, towers, landing in small landing zones,” Wright said.
This mission hits closes to home for two members of the team since they have family in the Carolinas.
“It truly gives you another perspective when you see all that devastation, so many people lost,” Wright said. “It moves you. We’re fortunate to be able to help.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.