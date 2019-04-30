PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon continues to struggle to find a home for thousands of tons of recyclable material, a year after China made the decision to refuse mixed-waste recycling from other countries.
Since that decision, two dozen recyclers around the state got permission from the Department of Environmental Quality to send materials they can't process to landfills, and have disposed of more than 15,000 tons of that material since late 2017.
In the meantime, some local companies have expressed an interest in taking on more of that material.
Agilyx, a recycler in Tigard, now specializes in recycling polystyrene, and is, according to the DEQ, the only company in Oregon that can handle contaminated polystyrene.
"It can be contaminated with food. It can have some residue with food. When we're working with groups we say, just don't give us the entire hamburger," said John Desmarteau, Agilyx' Business Development Manager.
A couple years ago, Agilyx pivoted away from general, mixed plastics recycling to focus entirely on polystyrene, and now accepts material ranging from plastic picnic cups to Styrofoam packaging and food containers.
"We're able to take material that wasn't recyclable, that didn't have an outlet for it, and we put it into a product that can then be re-used and re-used and re-used," said Desmarteau.
Polystyrene has long been considered a material destined only for a landfill, and a current bill in the state legislature, HB 2883, would ban the use of polystyrene take-out containers.
Agilyx, however, continues to actively solicit companies and municipalities to send the material to its Tigard plant, where it's turned into a resin that can reproduce the product in any form desired.
The company also accepts #6 plastic containers, which are currently not accepted by most recyclers in the state, and is actively looking into expanding its infrastructure to accept different materials.
The DEQ has formed a recycling steering committee that is looking into what changes need to be made locally to lessen the state's reliance on foreign recyclers, and may eventually partner with local operators to build new infrastructure.
Agilyx is one local company that's interested in being involved.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.