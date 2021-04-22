Local concession vendors look to bounce back as stadiums reopen

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Timbers fans are gearing up for the season opener this weekend as some are able to return to the stadium. However, with limited capacity it means local vendors, who’ve already been hit hard financially aren’t going to get much relief.
Corvallis company, 2 Towns Cider House, supplies craft cider to sell at games for the Timbers and Thorns, but those sales have dropped dramatically during the pandemic.
Marketing Director Scott Bugni says in 2020, 2 Towns Cider House sales dropped by roughly 4000 cases at Providence Park alone. That is an 87% decline.
He says the industry as a whole is hurting, not just with the loss in concessions, but with a decline in sales in tasting rooms and restaurants. Bugni hopes with stadiums reopening this will help the beer and cider industry.
“We're optimistic about the future. I think it's going to be you know a long road to recovery based on still you know a lot of uncertainty and some of the capacity restrictions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.