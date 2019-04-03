PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local college admissions consultant spoke with FOX 12 Wednesday about the impact of the alleged actions of dozens of wealthy parents facing charges in the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.
Kristen Miller helps students explore what they might want to pursue after high school and find the college that best fits them. She says a lot parents are asking her about the admissions scandal.
“I think most college consultants were not surprised that some of these things happen,” Miller said. “All my colleagues are members of prof associations where we abide by codes and standards, we adhere to what our role is and what our limits are.”
In the wake of the scandal, Miller also sent a letter out to parents. She wants them to know that the alleged actions of those caught up in the scandal are the except, not the norm.
“I tried to reassure families that, for the most part, we are all playing by the rules and most colleges are pretty supportive of any resources students can use to find their best-fit school,” Miller said.
Several people, including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, both Hollywood actresses, faced a judge in Boston Wednesday in connection to the alleged scandal.
Authorities say some of the wealthy parents paid a college prep business to cheat on standardized tests, while others bribed college coaches to help get their children into competitive universities.
Miller suggests parents start with reputable consultant associations to steer clear of trouble. She suggests the following websites as good starting points:
