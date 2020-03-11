LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – A Lake Oswego father says he had to fight to get his son tested for COVID-19.
He says his son started displaying flu like symptoms Tuesday but tested negative for the flu and strep.
Then on Wednesday, he had to take his son to the emergency room.
The father didn’t want to be identified to protect his son’s identity. He says his teenage son was tested for COVID-19 Wednesday, but only after hours of insisting the test was necessary.
Hospital discharge papers confirm the teen was tested for COVID-19.
That father says he managed to call the Oregon Health Authority and learned that some other labs can now test for the virus, not just through the state.
But he says it took hours for the hospital to even figure out how this kind of outside testing can be done.
He says now, they may have to wait days to get the results and are trying to figure out what the family will do.
“We’re trying to take a practical approach,” the father said. “We have him going into a particular room we’ve kind of set aside for people in the family who might get sick and encouraging him not to come out to us, but we’ll go into him, designating a restroom for him, trying to keep things clean.”
He says the family is now trying to figure out if they will all be quarantining themselves as well.
But he says this experience has taught him that you can’t take no for an answer.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
