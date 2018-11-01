PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Halloween is over and if you're looking to get rid of some candy you can do so for a good cause.
Hollywood Children's Dentistry in northeast Portland is hosting a "Halloween Candy Buy Back."
Anyone can bring in candy and they will pay you one dollar per pound.
The candy, thanks to the help of the organization "Camp Courage," is then sent off to U.S troops overseas.
Folks FOX 12 spoke with this morning said it's a win-win.
“I think it's great. I think Halloween is good for one night, but then you end up with three bags of candy...good incentive for kids think about other people, giving the candy to the troops,” Hygienist Marquita Kudrna said.
“And the troops overseas don’t see the candy we have here in the states, it's all different, so it's nice to have a taste of home,” she added.
You can bring in your candy Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other local dentist offices are doing the same thing.
People can drop off their candy at Mint Dental Works in southeast Portland through next Wednesday.
The candy will be sent to first responders, US troops overseas and veterans.
Lastly, Aspire Dental in downtown Portland is also hosting its fourth annual Halloween candy buy back through next Friday where its candy will also be sent to U.S troops.
