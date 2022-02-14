LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV)- A local woman is devastated; her electric tricycle was stolen. Now, she must take the bus or walk to get around town-- which is a challenge because of her limited mobility.

61-year-old, Debbra Treat, has been disabled for the last 13 years. She can only walk an average of five miles a day but with her electric tricycle, she can get around town and do about 30 miles a day. But just last week, her electric tricycle was stolen for the second time.

Portland man finds stolen cars for fun PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) Car theft is a common crime in the Portland Metro Area. Now, a local man is taking it upon himself to help recover stole…

Treat designed the trunk of her bike to dog friendly for her dog, Bubba. Treat says Bubba loves to walk around the lake.

This isn’t the first time it’s been stolen. It first happened in July of 2020. Treat then spent six months saving for her most recent white electric tricycle. She used to keep it under her stairwell but decided to move it to her car port, only to be stolen overnight.

“I thought well, I can chain it up. I had three pad locks. I thought that would be enough. It wasn’t even out there one night. I looked at it at 10:30, I went out there at 8:30 the next morning and it was all gone,” says Treat.

With her health concerns, Treat says it’s difficult to walk far and complete errands. When she first saw the bike was gone, she was emotional.

“I balled and I’m going to do it again, and I don’t want to because that’s my freedom. It had already been like 3-4 hours I had been crying because [it's] the second time too, in the same place. It hurts on a spiritual level that people can see something and know that someone needs that and still take it anyways.”

Treat also used the tricycle to get to school. She's working to get her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology. She plans to one day get another electric tricycle, in hopes that this time it won’t be stolen.

Treat's gofundme is accepting donations