CEDAR HILLS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Omicron variant has parents and children trying their best just to navigate everyday life.
FOX 12 spoke with Dr. Molstrom, with Legacy Go-Health Urgent Care, who gave us his best answer to certain scenario-based questions you may be asking.
1.If I was a parent, and my child was exposed to another child who tested positive for Omicron, should I keep him/her home from school?
Molstrom says, “I would say that parents should follow the advice of the school nurse as they ultimately have the jurisdiction or call about whether or not a child should go back to school. In general, if the student has been vaccinated and fully vaccinated, then the student doesn't need to stay at home if they are feeling well. That's why I say a vaccination is a little bit like a get out of jail free card for the most part. If you've had a simple exposure to somebody, say in the class with COVID, and if you've been vaccinated, and you're not sick, you do not need to stay at home and quarantine. You should still be wearing a mask and taking extra precautions."
Dr. Molstrom added that if your child is not vaccinated in this situation they should quarantine for the recommended number of days and then monitor for symptoms.
2. If I tested positive as a parent, do I keep my kids home from school to refrain from spreading the variant?
“My guess is that they were going to have the children stay at home and quarantine if you, as a parent or caregiver, are positive and not able to isolate,” says Molstrom.
3. If you or your kids are exposed to Omicron, and quarantine for the recommended number of days but can't find a test to make sure you're negative due to the shortage and limited appointments, what do you do?
Molstrom answered, “this is probably the most burning question everybody has. If there are any illness symptoms in this case, and you can't get tested. So, that might be simply having a bad headache, which can be tough for some patients who typically get headaches, right? It's very common. Or you’re just feeling off, achy, sore throat, even a mild one, I would recommend you assume at this point that it could be Omicron and just stay home.”