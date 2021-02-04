Local doctor urges people experiencing emergency to seek care, explains hospital process

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Heading to the hospital for an injury or illness unrelated to COVID-19 may feel daunting in this time, but doctors want to assure you it is safe to be there.
“We’re constantly dedicated to making sure that we’re serving those that come to seek care with us, and trying to respect them in all ways,” said Dr. Dan Bissell, CEO of Northwest Acute Care Specialists and an emergency physician at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Though some protocols have changed at hospitals, it’s no reason to be wary of going in.
Bissell says they’ve proven over the last year that the hospital is an extremely safe place to be.
Let’s say you’re at the ER for a broken bone, but are also showing COVID-19 symptoms. First, you’ll be evaluated for both.
“We routinely screen patients who, for example, are being admitted to the hospital so that all of our teams can be aware, treat the patient properly, and stay safe throughout the visit,” said Bissell.
In addition to wearing a mask and simultaneously treating your broken bone, hospital staff might next recommend a chest X-ray, blood tests, and/or a COVID-19 test because of your symptoms. If you’re uncomfortable with any of it, Bissell says they’ll never turn you away.
“People always have the right to refuse any test or treatment that we may offer because we’re really just there to help and serve the patient,” he told FOX 12.
What it means in the case of refusal of treatment, is that providers will treat the patient as if they do have COVID-19. Staff will wear extra personal protective equipment and take other precautions for the safety of patients and staff around you.
“For example, somebody that we’re concerned may be sick, may be actively infectious, has an uncontrolled cough, we’ll put them in a location where they can be safely secure from other patients so that we’re not spreading the infection,” said Bissell.
So, while some of the hospital process may have adapted, community care is as important as ever.
“Ultimately, our goal is always to partner with the patient in their care,” said Bissell.
Again, if you’re experiencing an emergency, doctors say it’s critical to seek care.
