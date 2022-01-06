WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Who would’ve thought the worst of the pandemic would come in 2022 and as most people in Oregon and Washington have been vaccinated?

Health experts and hospital officials on Thursday warned that’s the likely future.

“Right now, we are closer to crisis situation than we ever have been,” said Dr. John Lynch with Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The remarks came during a virtual press conference held by the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA), as the organization rang the alarm, pleading with people to get vaccinated and practice social distancing.

According to the organization, there’s been an 88% increase of COVID cases in hospitals across the state.

Several Washington hospitals are again deciding to forgo elective procedures and triggering protocols of "crisis staffing"’ to try to keep up with overwhelming demand for care.

In Oregon, it’s a similar story.

The Oregon Health Authority has reported record numbers of new COVID-19 cases over the last few days. State health officials are giving an update on COVID-19 in Oregon at 11 a.m. Friday. You can watch it live on FOX 12's website here.

And state data shows more people are critically ill and in the hospital with COVID compared to this time last year.

At OHSU, beds are full, and a record number of caregivers are calling out sick themselves.

It’s expected to get worse in the coming days and months.

“I think we are at the tip of it, and it could be the worst wave we have ever seen,” said Dr. Matthias Merkel, an OHSU anesthesiologist who also serves as the hospital’s senior associate chief medical officer for capacity management and patient flow.

It all begs the question: why are hospitalizations up when more people than ever are vaccinated?

Doctors point to a combination of factors and at least one of them isn’t specifically COVID-related: *The new Omicron variant of COVID is highly transmissible and vaccines are less effective of preventing the strain of the virus. *A large number of the populations in the Northwest remain unvaccinated *Local cities and states largely remain ‘open’ with more in-person services available than during prior waves of the illness. *Patients are staying in hospitals longer even as they no longer require hospital level care; that’s because there’s no room at other medical facilities like skilled nursing centers.

Doctors say, simply put, when there are more cases of the virus out there it’s inevitable that more people will be sick enough with COVID to require hospitalization.

And it gets worse: caregivers are also suffering breakthrough COVID cases, calling out sick from work at record numbers.

“The bad news is that hospitals are really, really full and staffing is incredibly tight and we have a lot of hospital staff who are sick, who have tested positive for COVID,” said Cassie Sauer, the president and CEO of WSHA.

Hospitals have already suffered blows of understaffing due to factors like burnout and vaccination requirements that prompted some nurses and caregivers quit their jobs.

“We are full,” Merkel said. “We are using every bed we have that we can staff. We are using an overflow area now.”

It’s grim news as many hoped 2022 would be better.

“We are still below the Delta peak for hospitalizations, but the rate of acceleration is very, very alarming,” Sauer said.

Despite the tough outlook here’s some more statistics for perspective: *The overwhelming majority of people ill with COVID recover *About 1.3 percent of Oregon COVID cases end with death *of those deaths, 92 percent of people suffered from underlying conditions *Few people who are fully vaccinated and/or boosted will require hospitalization

Doctors and scientists said Omicron does spread faster and more successfully, but in most cases, people experience milder symptoms than other strains.

Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted because it could save your life and slow down the spread of the disease.