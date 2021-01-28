Local doctors say it's OK to get second vaccine dose despite 'COVID arm'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Brenna Kelly first reported on a local healthcare worker with a delayed vaccine reaction last week.
Since then, people from around the country who experienced the same arm rash after getting the Moderna shot have been reaching out for more information.
The reaction has been dubbed ‘COVID arm’ since the story aired.
Dr. Justin Jin, an infectious disease physician at Providence Portland Medical Center, reaffirmed the beliefs of people who wondered if they may be the only ones going through this.
Jin said a delayed rash is a known reaction to COVID-19 vaccines, especially the Moderna version, and usually starts eight or more days after the shot.
Additionally, 244 Moderna trial participants (0.8%) experienced delayed injection site reactions after the first dose, and only 68 people (0.2%) after the second dose, according to an article from the New England Journal of Medicine.
Lauren Loos is one of the local healthcare workers in Portland who reached out after seeing Nicole Kephart’s story. She realized she wasn’t alone.
“I’m actually heartened and sad for them, because it’s a bummer,” said Loos.
Jin said in clinical trial results, reactions resolved over four to five days, and seemed to be more common in people younger than 65.
While Kephart's symptoms have completely cleared up, she's made the personal decision to not get the second dose of vaccine. Loos, on the other hand, feels like she will, though she remains leery.
The good news is that while this reaction may be uncomfortable, Jin said it’s not a reason to skip the second dose unless a person had more anaphylactic-type symptoms. Some itching around that area is okay, he said. Jin also said, generally, a person does not need to see a doctor unless the symptoms continue.
Kaiser Permanente’s Dr. Katie Sharff, also an infectious disease physician, says if it’s bothersome, they recommend treatment with an anti-histamine and it seems to resolve within 24 hours. Jin recommends taking Tylenol or any NSAIDS.
