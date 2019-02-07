PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The FOX 12 Weather team said it is very likely the Portland metro area will receive snow Saturday which has sent some drivers scrambling to prepare their cars for inclement weather.
Jennifer Bacon, general manager of Jim Bacon’s Tire Pros and Auto Service in Beaverton, said the car shop had a three hour wait for snow tire installations Thursday.
Lloyd Minten, a customer of the family-owned business, told FOX 12 it is especially important for his family to be prepared.
“We live up on a real steep hill, so it’s really hard to get in and out.”
Minten said he vividly remembers having to maneuver through highways full of abandoned cars during Portland’s last big snow storm in January of 2017.
“We were just coming back from out of town. We got to the airport and it was a real mess," he said.
With that dangerous drive still fresh on his mind, Minten said he stopped by Jim Bacon’s auto shop to have snow tires put on his daughter’s car.
Business had been booming since the weak snow storm that hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, with customers coming in for, “Snow tires, studded tires. We’re getting a lot of chains in," Bacon said.
But, she added, knowing which one to choose for each storm is important.
“I myself have really good snow tires on my car and I hit some ice earlier in the week,” Bacon said. “I put my brakes on and I did not break. I went straight through the light."
Thankfully, she said no one was in the intersection at the time.
Studded tires are best for icy roads like the one she was driving on, according to Bacon. Meanwhile, snow tires will likely be ideal for this weekend’s possible snow storm.
Bacon told FOX 12, prepping your car for a snow storm goes beyond selecting the right tires. She recommends drivers get their batteries tested, “because the cold weather can tend to kill a battery.”
She added, drivers should also “check their coolant level, make sure it’s at the right temperature so their engine doesn’t freeze.”
According to the car shop manager, it’s also imperative to check the air pressure in your tires.
“You’ll want to bump up your tire pressure by about 5 pounds during the extreme cold because the pressure will decrease.”
Finally, Bacon recommends having a flash light and first aid kit inside your car, especially when going on a long trip, she said.
“I recommend keeping blankets in the car and jackets in case you do get stranded.”
