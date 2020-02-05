PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pair of local LEGO enthusiasts are competing on a new reality TV show called “LEGO Masters.”
Oregon City resident Mark Cruickshank and his friend Boone Langston, who lives in Troutdale, call themselves “The Bearded Builders.”
They both grew up playing with LEGO, but it didn’t become a serious hobby for either of them until several years ago.
When they found out about auditions for “LEGO Masters,” they jumped on it, excited to represent the Pacific Northwest. But before they could even submit an application, the casting team reached out to them.
“I’ve actually been interested in reality TV long enough to wish I’d applied for some along the way,” said Langston. “And then when ‘LEGO Masters’ came along, I was like, ‘This. This is the right one.’”
Season one of “LEGO Masters” is done shooting in Los Angeles now, and while The Bearded Builders can’t reveal how far along they made it in the competition, they were excited to give FOX 12 an inside look at Langston’s garage, aka his LEGO sanctuary.
Even though Cruickshank works at Watts Heating and Cooling in Gladstone as an HVAC installer, and Langston keeps himself busy as an assistant Pre-K teacher and videographer, both still make time for their LEGO-themed social media channels, which they believe is what made them stand out.
The guys say their years of experience certainly helped them creatively, but they weren’t prepared for the pressure of the clock.
“I feel like it was a cross between LEGO summer camp and LEGO boot camp,” said Langston. “It was, like, one of the most intense things I’ve ever done in my life.”
Cruickshank and Langston say they have a new LEGO family that’s spread out across the country, but they want everyone on the couch to know that when you see them on TV, they never stopped thinking of home.
“I definitely think on the show we represented not just Portland, but like the whole Pacific Northwest. We definitely, on a good amount of challenges in our planning stage, thought, ‘Oh, how are we going to relate this back to home?’ and I think we did a really good job,” said Cruickshank.
“I’m really looking forward to people from Portland watching. Not every week, but hopefully many weeks, they’ll recognize, ‘Oh yeah, they’re doing this for us,’” said Langston.
You can catch The Bearded Builders on “LEGO Masters” on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX 12.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
