PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Parents aren’t the only ones buying back to school supplies this time of year.
FOX 12 went shopping with David Douglas School District teachers and found they’re spending hundreds of dollars out of pocket a year.
With a list in tow, Rick Buhr is ready to dip into his teacher’s salary to buy supplies for his classroom and kids.
“I would say probably, last year I spent about $500 more out of pocket,” Buhr said.
This year is no different as he buys items like notebooks, glue sticks and pencils before heading back to West Powell Hurst Elementary to teach 4th grade.
“I do it because it kind of sets the tone for it,” Buhr said. “You want to put the initial work in for the kids because you want them coming in to the most comfortable environment they can.”
Teachers spending money out of their own wallets is no surprise. Art teacher at Fir Ridge Campus, Michelle Colbert, said she doesn’t know of a teacher who doesn’t.
“I feel like I’m always thinking about my students,” Colbert said. “It’s like what do they need, you know, and sometimes the things they need are beyond the scope of what’s budgeted.”
Colbert said it’s often more than just school supplies they’re buying, but supplies they need outside of the classroom as well.
“I want to treat students the way I hope teachers treat my kids when I’m not there,” she said. “It takes a village, you know, and if they need socks or a coat, or toiletry items or whatever and I can provide it, I will.”
Colbert estimates she spends $300 to $600 a year on her kids.
“I know if kids have their basic needs met, then they can free their minds to learn,” she said. “These kids’ kind of exist in a special part of my heart.”
And because of that special part of their heart, these teachers said they don’t mind reaching into their own pockets.
A David Douglas spokesperson said at the elementary level only, parents are asked to pay a $20 fee for supplies at the start of the school year. That money then reimburses the teachers for what they spent, up to $300.
