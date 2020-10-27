BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) –Beaverton businesses are getting a big boost thanks to a local emergency grant for COVID-19.
The city of Beaverton has helped out more than 470 businesses and has given out over $2.8 million in emergency grants which do not need to be paid back.
Beaverton started distributing emergency grants to small businesses in March and has done it three more times since.
Sixty six percent of businesses that got the grants are owned by people of color and half are owned by women.
FOX 12 spoke to the owner of Super Bowl Teriyaki in downtown Beaverton. She said on a good day she gets about 60 to 70 percent of the business she did a year ago.
She says the grant was vital to keeping her mortgage and employees paid this month.
“I've been able to sleep better. It's helped a lot, especially 3rd quarter right now. Payroll taxes are going out, so that chunk of the grant has helped us immensely,” Vivian Lee, owner of Super Bowl Teriyaki, said. “It's helped with a part of the rent, it's also gone for salary, so it's been a huge help.”
Lee says this will get her through at least the next month or two and she's hoping business picks up in the winter months as well.
She says the support from her customers and the community has been amazing. Lee hoping that the federal stimulus is passed soon as well.
