BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Employees at Pihl Excavating are stumped, after they watched someone sneak onto one of their job sites in Beaverton and steal a security camera early Saturday morning.
Not only is it only a few inches wide, it was also wrapped in camouflage and secured 15 feet up in the air.
In the video, you can see the thief drive up in a truck, and then he appears to throw a rope up to the camera, lassoing it.
Employees said he then drove off to yank it down.
Their cameras record at night, and send everything back to them, so they were shocked watching all of it later that morning.
The video then shows the thief take the camera in his hands, and look directly at it.
Pihl employees are hoping someone knows him, and can report that information to Washington County deputies.
Later in the video, they think the man realized the camera was recording and didn’t want his fingerprints all over it.
It appears the thief tried to scoop up the camera with a Big Gulp cup, or at least cover the lens with it.
Tomas Zilka, Pihl’s vice president of operations, said they started using security cameras at their job sites after a massive theft earlier this year.
Zilka said someone stole tens of thousands of dollars of equipment.
“All the tools that we use, they provide a living for other people that we help to take care of,” he said. “Our employees are very important to us and we want to make sure that we can provide a great, sustainable job.”
Zilka said even though they’re only out $400 with this theft, they just had to laugh when they saw what great lengths the man went to steal their security camera.
He wants people to know if they enter one of their job sites, they will be caught on camera.
Washington County deputies said they are looking into a license plate they’ve identified in the videos.
They ask if you know who the thief is, give them a call.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
