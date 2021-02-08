(KPTV) - Finding out if you have COVID-19 may soon be easier than ever. That's because of a new at-home test that promises results within minutes.
Fast-tracked and backed by the FDA, the Ellume COVID-19 home test is expected to land on shelves soon.
“The benefits outweigh the disadvantages," said Justin Sanders.
Sanders is the Section Head of Molecular Diagnostics at the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and a Principle Investigator of the TRACE Program at OSU.
"Anything we can do to increase accessibility for testing is really important," said Sanders. "Identifying cases of SARS-CoV-2 is critical to interrupting transmission.”
About the Ellume COVID-19 home test:
- Doesn't require prescription
- Nasal swab
- Results in 15 minutes
- Ages 2+
- Cost around $30
FOX 12 asked Sanders if he's worried about more user error when it comes to an at-home test.
“Of course, there’s going to be more user error, but there are tradeoffs with any of these tests that we’re using, and the fact is, more testing really is needed," said Sanders.
“We have a vaccine, but still identifying cases and allowing them to isolate and disrupt the chain of transmission is critical," he continued. "So, I think the potential for user error is really outweighed by the public health importance and advantages of those."
The at-home test is antigen-based, also known as a rapid test. While it provides results quickly, it's been known to not be quite as accurate as molecular tests, also known as a PCR test.
“There’s really no one-size-fits-all, you know, when it comes to testing," said Sanders. "We need to maintain the ability to do a PCR-based testing and we need to have wider availability of at-home rapid tests, while maintaining the public health measures that we know work.”
Sanders said at-home tests aren't predictive and with the potential for false negatives, shouldn't be used as a green light to hang out in big groups.
“They don’t mean that you’re not currently infected, but perhaps in an earlier stage that is not currently transmissible, but could be in the next day or two," said Sanders. "You know, in combination with public health measures, social distancing, wearing masks, it’s an important tool, but we only use it as such.”
Overall, he said tests like this one are still a step in the right direction.
“One of the disadvantages of COVID testing is it requires a doctor’s order or often times are costly," he said. “You know, something as cheap and simple as a pregnancy-type of test, where the patient actually does their own interpretation of the results, would really increase the amount of testing so people can make informed decisions to the results."
The FDA has also recently backed two other at-home tests, but they require a prescription first.
(1) comment
Why do you need to test if you are not feeling ill? This is stupid. 2000 people have died in Oregon in a year, we are killing the economy because 2000 already sick people died.
