PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local faith leaders are getting a behind-the-scenes look at the happenings at the Portland Police Bureau as part of a national initiative called "One Cop".
"One Cop" stands for "One Congregation, One Precinct."
Law enforcement officials and faith leaders from many different religions are joining forces.
The hope is to prepare faith leaders to serve as liaisons between their community and the police.
On Wednesday, Christian faith leaders as well as Hindu, Muslim, Jewish and other leaders were invited to the bureau for a look at "Life Behind the Badge."
Officers were on hand to talk about how they prepare for all kinds of situations like diffusing active shooters.
They also displayed their weapons and answered questions about everything from bullets and guns to medical supplies and patrol cars.
“It’s really important that we understand all sides. What our police officers experience, as well as what our community members are experiencing,” President of Ecumenical Ministries Of Oregon Jan Elfers said.
Faith leaders will also have the chance to take part in interactive training exercises and go on ridealongs.
They will also have discussions about how to better serve the community.
This same thing is taking place all around the country and there's a day of discussion for leaders and law enforcement on Thursday.
