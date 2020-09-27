Local family loses home in Detroit, still hopeful for the future

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- It's been over three weeks since the Beachie Creek Fire started and as of Saturday, it's burned 192,838 acres. The fire has also destroyed 837 structures - including Angie Harper's vacation home in Detroit.
She said they've owned the home since 2007.
“My kids grew up on the shores of Detroit. We lived up there in the summer. It was our - my daughter called it her little slice of heaven. It was our place," Harper said.
Harper said they lived there in the summers and went every year for Christmas.q13e
"We loved the community, my kids' summer jobs all through their high school years were up in Detroit. Either at Mount High at the grocery store or at the docks at Kane's."
When the evacuation level was finally downgraded to a level two, she was anxious to see what was left.
"It took so long for us to know whether our house was there or not. I felt like I was kind of stuck until we could see it. I needed to see it, I needed to be there. I needed to sift through the ashes and see what mementos I could keep."
Of course, when Harper did see what remained, she said she felt a range of emotions.
“Heart-wrenching. Um, seeing the house honestly it was amazing how a place we loved so much, how little was left. There was just nothing left. Sifting through we were able to find a few little mementos to keep but, I mean it was ash and drywall muck and metal," Harper said.
Even after losing a place that held so many memories for her family, Harper said she's still hopeful for the future.
“It’s a beautiful lot. The lake is still there, there are still some green trees, not on my lot, but there are still trees. Just the joy of getting to dream," Harper said. "We can build a house that fits us even better and start making new memories."
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.